New rules for booking via «Action» – what has changed

The «Diia» portal has updated the rules for booking employees. This update allows companies to book more employees. Based on the new rules, the number of employees available for booking is now calculated differently.

Those who were officially mobilized after May 18, 2024, are now added to the list of persons liable for military service. This means that the company will be able to book more people, as the total number of employees is increased.

Previously, only those employees who were registered in the military and not yet mobilized were taken into account. Now, mobilized employees — if they are officially employed by the company — are added to the total number.

For example, if a company had 80 employees subject to military service — it could book 40 people (i.e. 50%). After the rules were updated, 20 more mobilized people were added who also work for the company. The total number of employees became 100 — so now you can book 50 people.

Another important clarification is that now the total number does not include those employees who already have a reservation in another company. That is, if a person is already booked somewhere else, they will not be included in the list for your company.

For more information on how to apply for a reservation through «Action» and confirm that your company is a critical one, please refer to by the following link.

We should add that the Ministry of Defense plans to add new deferrals to the mobile application «Reserve+» and expand its functionality.

It is worth remembering that even booking is not always a guarantee against mobilization. We can recall a case when the booked one canceled his mobilization through the court — he was already in the service.

Source: «Action»