New scenes from the movie «Tron: Ares» — at Comic-Con showed spectacular chases and confirmed the main plot intrigue

At Comic-Con 2025 in San Diego, exclusive excerpts from the sci-fi blockbuster «Tron: Ares» from Disney. We’ll have to wait for the footage to be officially released, but GamesRadar+ journalists have already seen it live and share the details.

In the first fragment, the main characters, digital fighters Ares (Jared Leto) and Athena (Jodie Turner-Smith), leave the virtual world for the real one to track down the character Eva Kim (Greta Lee). Their hunt turns into a dynamic highway chase on the legendary light cycles, which can leave deadly obstacles. The chase enters a parking lot, where Eva knocks Athena off her motorcycle, hijacks the vehicle and escapes right out from under their noses.

In the second part, the action returns to digital reality. Athena launches a drone after Eve. It’s not a small device, but a large combat unit (director Joachim Ronning emphasizes the scale). Eve is not alone: she is backed up by Ares, who was supposed to destroy her, but now goes against his own code. He decides to help her return home.

This confirms the key plot twist hinted at in the marketing campaign. The digital assassin, played by Jared Leto, suddenly changes sides because he awakens an interest in humanity.

While we are waiting for the new video to be released, we suggest watching previous are no less dynamic, trailers.

It is unclear how Disney marketers plan to deal with the recent scandals where Jared Leto accused of sexual harassment. Ukrainians had a controversial attitude toward Leto even before, thanks to hisunjustified love for Russians during the war.

«Tron: Ares» — is the third installment of the cult series after «Tron» (1982) and «Tron: Legacy» (2010). The screenings in Ukrainian cinemas will start on October 9, the day before the world premiere.

