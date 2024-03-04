New Steam record — over 34 million simultaneous users

Valve’s Steam gaming platform continues to grow in popularity. It has set a new record for the number of simultaneous users. On March 3 at 16:00 Kyiv time on Steam there were 34,649,583 online users.

The 100 most popular games on Steam in the last 24 hours.

1. Counter-Strike 2 (1,474,396)

2. Dota 2 (705,679)

3. PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (627,348)

4. Apex Legends (465,266)

5. HELLDIVERS 2 (429,446)

6. NARAKA: BLADEPOINT (286,947)

7. Palworld (273,204)

8. Last Epoch (223,801)

9. Source SDK Base 2007 (201,592)

10. Grand Theft Auto V (166,477)

11. Baldur’s Gate 3 (146,223)

12. Wallpaper Engine (122,981)

13. Rust (122,824)

14. ELDEN RING (112,016)

15. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (107,565)

16. Call of Duty (107,124)

17. War Thunder (100,990)

18. Monster Hunter: World (85,752)

19. Team Fortress 2 (78,014)

20. Warframe (75,398)

21. Football Manager 2024 (75,325)

22. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (74,669)

23. Lethal Company (73,240)

24. Crab Game (68,586)

25. Granblue Fantasy: Relink (67,889)

26. Stardew Valley (67,864)

27. DayZ (64,672)

28. Spacewar (61,198)

29. Unturned (60,405)

30. Hearts of Iron IV (58,365)

31. Battlefield V (53,888)

32. Lost Ark (53,586)

33. EA SPORTS FC 24 (52,299)

34. Don’t Starve Together (50,161)

35. Dead by Daylight (49,977)

36. Euro Truck Simulator 2 (49,950)

37. Red Dead Redemption 2 (49,839)

38. Sons Of The Forest (43,919)

39. VRChat (43,180)

40. Enshrouded (41,342)

41. Destiny 2 (40,710)

42. The Sims 4 (40,703)

43. Farming Simulator 22 (40,556)

44. Overwatch 2 (39,977)

45. tModLoader (38,034)

46. Cyberpunk 2077 (37,957)

47. Balatro (37,349)

48. Hero’s Land (37,249)

49. Terraria (37,061)

50. Garry’s Mod (36,357)

51. Left 4 Dead 2 (35,532)

52. Rocket League 35,071

53. ARK: Survival Evolved (34,480)

54. Astral Party (34,330)

55. 7 Days to Die (33,492)

56. Project Zomboid (33,455)

57. Myth of Empires (33,106)

58. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel (32,496)

59. Total War: WARHAMMER III (31,372)

60. Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (31,267)

61. Geometry Dash (31,151)

62. Street Fighter 6 (30,531)

63. NBA 2K24 (30,363)

64. Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor (29,398)

65. Deep Rock Galactic (28,916)

66. 雀魂麻将(MahjongSoul) (28,650)

67. FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (28,540)

68. Supermarket Simulator (28,371)

69. Valheim (28,066)

70. PAYDAY 2 (27,911)

71. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (27,654)

72. THE FINALS (26,874)

73. Hunt: Showdown (26,757)

74. Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (26,477)

75. MIR4 (26,407)

76. Governor of Poker 3 (26,307)

77. The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth (26,170)

78. Dying Light 2: Reloaded Edition (25,544)

79. RimWorld (24,356)

80. Phasmophobia (23,944)

81. Black Desert (23,505)

82. TEKKEN 8 (23,371)

83. Goose Goose Duck (23,341)

84. Europa Universalis IV (22,358)

85. ARK: Survival Ascended (22,098)

86. (21,747)

87. Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition (21,659)

88. Sid Meier’s Civilization V (21,652)

89. Forza Horizon 5 (21,422)

90. Nightingale (21,237)

91. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (21,210)

92. SCUM (20,605)

93. Brawlhalla (20,357)

94. Russian Fishing 4 (20,300)

95. Crusader Kings III (20,284)

96. Arma 3 (19,893)

97. Soundpad (19,829)

98. It Takes Two (19,798)

99. The Elder Scrolls Online (19,514)

100.Battlefield 1 (19,503)

Source: WCCFTech.