New Stellar Blade patch breaks game launch on Steam — you will have to uninstall mods

Mod fans, today is not your day. The 1.3.0 patch for Stellar Blade on PC has broken the game’s launch on Steam and installed mods.

Shift Up released the 1.3.0 patch as a small technical update with minor fixes, but it caused serious problems. Namely, for those who played with mods — in particular NSFW content Mods containing sexual content, violence, or other elements, combat mods, etc. Some players have reported that Stellar Blade stopped launching immediately after the patch, although it was stable before the update.

The reason is probably incompatibility of mods with the new version. A user with the nickname Wolfcastle, who is a representative of the developers, posted on one of the Steam threads, advises try to completely uninstall UE4SS and all installed mods. However, even after following this advice, some users report that the problem persists.

Shift Up has not officially commented on the situation, but in the community Reddit There is already a temporary solution — you need to manually edit the UE4SS files in the game folder. As of right now, this is the only way to get the game back to working order if you have mods installed. Or you can just wait for the bug fix.

As for the game itself update — Patch 1.3.0 brings several improvements for both PC and PS5. Among them are — a revised photo mode, bug fixes in cut-scenes, UI improvements, fishing, combat system, and hair salon fixes.

Shift Up is also allegedly working on a port of the game for Nintendo Switch 2, but after this update, the main focus is to return the game to working condition at least on PC. The studio also started development of Stellar Blade 2.

Source: PCGamesN