GSC Game World presented a new trailer for STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl with excellent Ukrainian voice acting at the Xbox Showcase presentation. The game’s good graphics are striking, and its release on September 5 on PC and Xbox has been confirmed again.

The trailer, with characters speaking and even singing in Ukrainian, adds new details about the gameplay experience and the world of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, which is «teeming with predatory mutants, deadly radiation, and insidious human groups».

The video shows many locations, encounters with mutants and «archaeological anomalies». The Scythian leads the stalkers into a camp, which is a place for trade and recreation. The game footage is intertwined with narration fragments, which emphasizes the importance of the non-linear storyline in the game — the trailer is called «Time of Possibilities».

In the summer, GSC Game World promises additional announcements that will tell more about S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2:

«This trailer marks the beginning of an exciting journey with numerous new features and updates leading up to the release of».

The company once again emphasizes the importance of supporting Ukraine in countering Russia’s invasion in every way possible. GSC traditionally asks everyone to donate to the UNITED24 fund.

Source: GSC Game World