Next Xbox will be more powerful than PS6, — insider

Insiders say that the new Xbox will again be more powerful than the next PS6. According to KeplerL2The gap will be the same as between Xbox Series X and PS5.

If rumors are to be believed, Microsoft wants to keep its top position in the next generation, given how a few years ago revenues from sales of Xbox devices fell by 30%. An insider with a good reputation in the tech community compared future consoles to video cards: Xbox matches the level NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080, and PS6 — AMD Radeon RX 9070XT. As a result, Xbox’s power advantage is about 20%.

This correlates with how Xbox Vice President Sarah Bond described the company’s plans in 2024: “the biggest technical leap in a generation of hardware”. However, this is a loud statement on paper. Experience shows that technical specifications do not always solve everything. The previous generation is an example of how PS5 came out ahead even with less power.

In addition, games, including exclusives, make the biggest difference. Recently, the company decided to port its titles to PS5, where they were shot. Therefore, in the eyes of gamers, there may be fewer reasons to buy a console from Microsoft. Another issue is the price. It is still unclear whether the technical superiority of Xbox will result in a higher price tag. Sony may well rely on a more affordable model again, as in the case of the PS5 Digital Edition.

However, while all these statements are only leaks, the next year will definitely bring more specifics. Both players and insiders will have to wait.

Source: PlayStation Lifestyle