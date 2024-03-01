Nextorage releases two SSDs for gaming PCs and PS5: 8 TB, 7300 MB/s read, and $850

Nextorage has released two new 8TB solid-state drives aimed at gaming systems.

The NE1N8TB is a member of the G series. It comes in a standard M.2 2280 form factor and has no heat sink. This drive is designed for computers and notebooks. The NEM-PA8TB, on the other hand, is a member of the NEM-PA series, and is equipped with an aluminum heatsink and is more aimed at PlayStation 5 owners. This version can also be used in desktop systems, but you need to make sure you have enough space for the heatsink.

Both drives use an eight-channel controller, 2GB DDR4 DRAM cache, and 1200 MT/s 3D TLC NAND memory chips. Nextorage does not disclose the controller model, but it is likely to be a Phison E18. The NE1N8TB and NEM-PA8TB SSDs support PCIe 4.0 and offer the same speeds: sequential read and write speeds of 7300MB/s and 6600MB/s (6900MB/s for 2TB and 4TB models), respectively. I/O operations per second are up to 900,000 IOPS for reads and 100,000 IOPS for writes. Nextorage backs the NE1N8TB and NEM-PA8TB drives with a 5-year warranty and claims a 10,000 TBW endurance.

The Nextorage NEM-PA8TB is available now on Amazon for $849.99. The NE1N8TB version can cost $10-15 cheaper.

Source: tomshardware