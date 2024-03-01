News Devices 03-01-2024 at 19:00 comment views icon

Nextorage releases two SSDs for gaming PCs and PS5: 8 TB, 7300 MB/s read, and $850

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg

Vadym Karpus

News writer

Nextorage releases two SSDs for gaming PCs and PS5: 8 TB, 7300 MB/s read, and $850

Nextorage has released two new 8TB solid-state drives aimed at gaming systems.

The NE1N8TB is a member of the G series. It comes in a standard M.2 2280 form factor and has no heat sink. This drive is designed for computers and notebooks. The NEM-PA8TB, on the other hand, is a member of the NEM-PA series, and is equipped with an aluminum heatsink and is more aimed at PlayStation 5 owners. This version can also be used in desktop systems, but you need to make sure you have enough space for the heatsink.

Nextorage випустила два SSD для ігрових ПК та PS5: 8 ТБ, читання 7300 МБ/с та ціна $849

Both drives use an eight-channel controller, 2GB DDR4 DRAM cache, and 1200 MT/s 3D TLC NAND memory chips. Nextorage does not disclose the controller model, but it is likely to be a Phison E18. The NE1N8TB and NEM-PA8TB SSDs support PCIe 4.0 and offer the same speeds: sequential read and write speeds of 7300MB/s and 6600MB/s (6900MB/s for 2TB and 4TB models), respectively. I/O operations per second are up to 900,000 IOPS for reads and 100,000 IOPS for writes. Nextorage backs the NE1N8TB and NEM-PA8TB drives with a 5-year warranty and claims a 10,000 TBW endurance.

The Nextorage NEM-PA8TB is available now on Amazon for $849.99. The NE1N8TB version can cost $10-15 cheaper.

Source: tomshardware


Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send