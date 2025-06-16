NFT project Bored Ape Yacht Club has joined Telegram

The legendary NFT project Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) by Yuga Labs has launched its Telegram channel. Apparently, one of the most famous NFT brands in the world has decided to join the TON (The Open Network) ecosystem through growing popularity of gifts on Telegram, while NFT market in decline since 2022.

BAYC reported that the Telegram channel was created to enhance interaction with the audience and promote initiatives in the Web3 space. In the first hours after the launch, unique digital gifts appeared: Plush Pepe and 6 Golden Cigars. Integration with the TON blockchain will also allow the creation of limited edition NFT stickers.

In parallel to that former head of the TON Foundation, Justin Hyun launched Affluent, an investment app for Telegram with yield generation and lending.

Source: TON