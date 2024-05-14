Nicolas Cage to play an alternate version of Spider-Man in «Noir» series for Amazon

The actor has previously voiced the «noir» Spiderman in the animated film «Spider-Man: Across the Universe», which won an Oscar», and will now bring the «live-action» version to life on screen.

The series «Noir», commissioned for MGM+ and Amazon Prime Video, has cast Nicolas Cage in the lead role — however, according to Varietywas in the works long before the deal, in February 2013.

«The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is the perfect choice for our new superhero,» said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios.

According to the official synopsis, «Noir» tells the story of «an aging failed detective from 1930s New York who is forced to confront his past as the city’s only superhero».

The show is co-created and executive produced by Oren Weasel and Steve Lightfoot — in collaboration with the «Spider-Man team: Around the World» team of Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal. Harry Bradbear will also executive produce and direct the first two episodes.

«No one else could have brought so much pathos, pain and heart to this extraordinary character,» said Kathryn Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios.

The work in «Noir» — is the first regular television role in the career of Cage, who has long been recognized for his work in film (he won the «Oscar» for Best Actor in «Leaving Las Vegas»).

«Noir» — is the second Sony-Marvel project to receive the green light on Amazon. Earlier, the company announced that it was continuing to work on the «Silk series: The Society of Spiders» from showrunner Angela Kang, and is also working on several other shows (it is not yet known which characters will be presented there — Sony controls more than 900 characters related to the Spider-Man franchise).

Sony has released several live-action Spider-Man movies in the past, and is currently working with Marvel Studios to relaunch the franchise of films starring Tom Holland through Columbia Pictures. To date, the studio has also released the live-action films «Venom» and its sequel «Carnage» with Tom Hardy, «Morbius» with Jared Leto, and long-suffering «Madame Web» with Dakota Johnson. Currently, the work on the third «Venom»and movie versions of «Craven the Hunter» with Aaron Taylor-Johnson.