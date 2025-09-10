Nintendo bans all RPGs: the company has patented the challenge of creatures to fight

Nintendo has entered the “path” of all RPGs — the Japanese company has patented the banal and popular mechanic of summoning creatures for battle. Yes, it turns out to be possible.

Not long after Nintendo defeats MIG Switch seller, the company received a new patent on the basic mechanics of summoning and fighting characters in video games. They submitted it in March 2023, and on September 2, it was officially approved. The story gained particular importance against the backdrop of a court case against Pocketpair — the studio that created the action adventure Palworld. The reason for seeking a patent seems to be that Palworld is sometimes reminiscent of Pokémon: it has a sphere for catching (Pal Sphere), summoning creatures for battle, riding them, etc. Although the mechanics are common among a bunch of RPGs — it didn’t stop Nintendo from suing Pocketpair.

The document refers to summoning a “secondary character” in virtual space to fight enemies automatically or at the player’s command. Pokémon fans have been using this mechanic since 1996, but now Nintendo’s intentions are much broader. The patent covers not only Palworld, but also many games that already have this mechanic, as well as future releases.

In fact, a lot of hits are in the crosshairs: in FromSoftware (Elden Ring), you can summon NPCs or friends to fight bosses, while in Persona and Shin Megami Tensei, the whole point is to summon demons. In addition, in the Diablo series, necromancers command skeleton armies, and druids command animals. And this is just the tip of the iceberg. What’s most absurd is that the patent was granted in the United States without any objections. The wording in the document is so general that any game with partners or summoned creatures can be included.

This story opens the door for big changes. It is quite possible that some gaming companies will also begin to “rake in” patents for themselves. At some point, firms that are losing popularity may prioritize patent monetization. All in order to receive funds directly or transfer their patents to third parties.

Nintendo is still at war with Palworld in Japan, but now the risks have appeared in the United States. Even if the company doesn’t “throw” the patent into play right now, its very existence can stop small studios or indie developers from experimenting. And for the industry, where challenging partners and monsters has become commonplace, this could result in a new wave of court battles.

Source: Games Fray