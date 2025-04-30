Nintendo earns only $4 from each Switch 2 sold, — insider

Nintendo can earn only $4 from each Switch 2 sold, even though the console itself costs $450.

The Nintendo Prime content creator cites information from Double Jump Games, a company that sells new devices in the United States. According to them, the production costs almost completely cover the cost at which the company gives the device to retailers.

«Double Jump Games, who is getting 9 Switch 2 Units to sell, noticed in the order that Nintendo is basically making nothing in the US per unit. They make $4 per unit sold, Nintendo’s costs basically match what it costs to be here», — writes insider at X (Twitter).

If this is true, the situation is quite typical for the industry. Over time, hardware will become cheaper to produce, and Switch 2 will be more profitable. And later, the player base will grow.

To recap, a full-fledged presentation of Switch 2 was held on April 2, 2025. The $450 price tag is causing controversy among fans. And even more indignation was gathered sky-high price of individual games — $80. Nevertheless, according to rumors, Nintendo earns almost nothing from consoles — and is focused on long-term profits from the sale of games and services.

Nintendo has not yet officially confirmed this information. In the meantime, these are just rumors, so you should take everything with a healthy dose of skepticism.

Source: Tech4Gamers