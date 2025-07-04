Nintendo limits USB-C on Switch 2 and compatibility with third-party docks

The journalist examined the USB-C port of the Nintendo Switch 2 with a high-frequency pulse recorder (PD analyzer). He did not like the result.

Sean Hollister from The Verge investigated Switch 2 and claims that Nintendo has deliberately limited the port’s capabilities, probably to reduce the portable console’s compatibility with third-party devices. The company used a new encryption scheme and a special chip, as reported by two accessory manufacturers.

The researcher found no evidence of an encryption chip, but an analysis of USB-C traffic revealed anomalous behavior. The port restriction was confirmed by the manufacturer Jsaux, which created a docking station Steam Deck. The company suspended its plans to create a Switch 2 dock due to Nintendo’s actions.

USB-C on Switch 2 blocks general standard «communication» with third-party devices. The console may refuse to receive power, or it may disconnect the connection immediately after receiving power. This is due to the use of a proprietary system of codes that can only be deciphered by a Nintendo device.

«When I analyze [using a Power-Z KM003C connected to a PC] «the conversation» between the Nintendo Switch 2 and its dock, I see that the two devices start talking in their own Nintendo language at the beginning of the conversation, before they even agree on any video output. And then, apparently before the dock even confirms that it has activated the video output, they send each other over 30 custom «unstructured» messages. Other USB-C hubs and docks I’ve tested don’t have the same conversation»,” Sean Hollister writes.

Currently, there are few docks that are compatible with the Switch 2. The journalist also investigated the Antank S3 Max dock (also known as the SiWiQU TV Dock Station), and found that it «speaks» the language of Nintendo codes. The station doesn’t transmit every message in the same exact order as the Nintendo dock and supplies a slightly different amount of electricity, but it sent almost the same coded messages and responses to the console’s requests. But everything works.

The journalist and the manufacturer drew attention to the line 33 01 07 DA 06 01 6D 68 33 01 07 DA 06 01 6D 68, which is indeed the key currently used by Nintendo». However, other manufacturers do not rule out further surprises from Nintendo.

«We expect that Nintendo may further restrict third-party docks and accessories through system updates to ensure the security of devices and systems,» said Jsaux spokeswoman Winnie Chen. Accordingly, the found key may change, Antank agrees.

Does the docking station cool the Switch 2?

Consequently, Nintendo Switch 2 compatibility is limited and may become even more limited in the future. The author also discovered another interesting hardware feature «native» dock

«Before you assume that the vents and fan are absolutely necessary, know that the cooling fan in the Switch 2 dock does not actually cool the Switch 2».

What’s more, the Antank third-party station provides even better cooling. Or at least it doesn’t interfere with it, even though the ventilation holes are blocked.

«By this logic, perhaps the console could have run even colder if Nintendo had allowed the use of a USB-C-HDMI adapter instead of the dock. If only it wasn’t locked!», — the journalist suggests.

That is, in fact, the docking station is a redundant proprietary design that could have been replaced by standard USB-C capabilities. The author of the article also notes that neither Antank nor Xreal has spoken about their decisions in detail, citing confidentiality and competitive considerations.