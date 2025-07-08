Nintendo President: If parents don’t have money for Switch 2, children can play with Mario elsewhere

Nintendo’s president Shuntaro Furukawa gave the «best» advice to those who can’t afford the Switch 2 — look for heroes like Mario elsewhere.

One of the investors expressed concerns about the price of the Nintendo Switch 2. But Shuntaro Furukawa had a truly brilliant answer — let (non-)players look for alternatives. According to him, the company is creating alternative ways to interact with its characters for those who cannot afford a new console.

The investor said that the cost of Switch 2 might make it inaccessible to the younger generation unfamiliar with Nintendo platforms. Furukawa responded by explaining that the console’s price «matches the gaming experience it offers» and that it contains «various features» that should reinforce the value to the buyer.

«Indeed, if you consider Nintendo Switch, a child who was in the first grade at its launch is now in intermediate school. The longer a platform remains active, the more opportunities there are for consumers to pick up software. We will continue to develop each Nintendo Switch 2 title with care and strive to have it played by as many people as possible», — says Furukawa.

Therefore, for those who like the company’s consoles but do not have the means (or hate a new policy with blockingeven for the username) there are still movies «Super Mario Brothers» and the future movie by «Zelda». Or theme parks, merchandise, or even a Nintendo museum for those who live in Japan or other countries with similar leisure activities.

Furukawa emphasizes that Switch 2 does not replace the first model. Nintendo continues to develop games for the original Switch, supporting both platforms in parallel. According to him, over time, the audience will begin to switch to the second-generation console more and more at the pace of their own maturation.

We would like to add that Switch 2 has already become the fastest-selling console in Nintendo’s history, with 3.5 million units sold in the first four days of its launch Despite numerous scandals, which it seems to be getting biggerIt still remains popular with its fans.

Source: Eurogamer