Nintendo started blocking Switch 2 for «questionable» nicknames

Nintendo has started blocking Switch 2 consoles not only for pirated cartridges, but also for «unacceptable» profile names. And this reason is quite unexpected.

It is no secret that the main a wave of bans hit those who used MiG Flash cards and other unofficial hardware. After that, enterprising users rushed to sell consoles, although the new owners were not informed about the «surprise». But now the reason for blocking the console is less obvious — nickname.

One of the users Reddit reported the ban of the entire system using the nickname «Twink Link». Support confirmed that this is a final decision without the right to cancel. From now on, the player’s banned system no longer has access to the eShop, updates, cloud saves, and Game-Key cartridges. It will remain «banned» offline.

The nickname «Twink Link» could have caused a ban due to the combination of words with sexual connotations: «twink» Usually describes a young, thin man with a youthful appearance and minimal body hair. — a popular term in LGBT culture, and «Link» — the name of the main character in The Legend of Zelda. It seems that Nintendo took the possible sexualization of Link as a violation, as there is no other explanation.

Unlike Sony or Microsoft, which ban accounts, Nintendo blocks the system itself. This means that the account can still be used on another device, but the banned console is — dead for online use. At least in the case of «Twink Link», reusing the account will result in «kills» Switch consoles. Therefore, the player will have to change both the account and the Switch 2 — if there is any desire to ever return to the console.

As a reminder, Nintendo updated the rules of use and community, the company has reserved the right to make services and games inaccessible in case of violation of the policy. We absolutely understand gamers who simply accept the terms of use as if it were spam, rather than reading 100+ pages like crazy. However, Nintendo has hidden an official nuance there: that «obscene, illegal, or inappropriate names» can lead to content removal, temporary or permanent blocking.

The only advice at this stage for Switch 2 users is to choose a nickname without jokes. You must either carefully check your nicknames for compliance with the rules or risk losing all online functionality of the console. And «Twink Link» we can only advise hit the console 50 times with an adjustable wrench at least for video.

Source: Notebookcheck