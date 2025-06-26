Nintendo Switch 2 screen test — 33 ms response, motion blur and «false» HDR

Well-known video bloggers tested the Nintendo Switch 2 screen, and it disappointed them, despite the 120Hz refresh rate and better brightness.

YouTube channels Monitors Unboxed and Digital Foundry found low response speed a fairly durable Switch 2 screen and some other noticeable drawbacks. The average display response time according to Monitors Unboxed tests is 33 ms, which even at first glance seems too long in the age of ultra-fast displays.

The test was conducted at a frame rate of 60 FPS, and the slowest response to avoid blurring should be about 16.67 ms. At the same time, the first Nintendo Switch has a one-third faster average response — 21.3 ms. In the Blur Busters test, you can see a significant loss of detail by the new console on fast objects.

The brightness on Switch 2 was better, with a measurement of about 400 nits. But the contrast is not very impressive — we managed to record a value of only 1068:1. Color reproduction was also better on the new console, with 97.6% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. However, HDR playback suffered from relatively low brightness and a lack of color management, making Switch 1 games appear more saturated than expected.

Monitors Unboxed suggests that the Switch 2’s display is slow due to the overdrive mode not being enabled by the manufacturer. It is also likely that the voltage is too low, due to saving battery life and battery life. The Nintendo Switch 2 may seem more responsive when playing games, especially at 120 FPS, but the console noticeably sacrifices image clarity at higher resolutions. The channel does not rule out solving these problems with a firmware update.

Digital Foundry’s testing confirmed the results of Monitors Unboxed. The channel also adds that Switch 2’s backlighting turned out to be single-panel, meaning that it does not use separate dimming zones. This makes it impossible to reproduce high-quality «true» HDR. So even if the screen of the Nintendo Switch 2 will not have holes and not will be stained, Not everyone will be happy about it.

Source: TechPowerUp