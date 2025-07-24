Nintendo Switch 2 users complain about HDMI in dock mode and find a solution

Nintendo Switch 2 users are experiencing HDMI connectivity issues, including signal loss and HDR not working properly on LG TVs. Currently, the most popular temporary solutions are to disable the 120Hz refresh rate and set the HDR display to HGiG mode.

Numerous Nintendo Switch 2 owners have reported issues with HDMI connectivity in docked mode. They are experiencing random «blackouts» screen, flickering, and Invalid format messages, especially when HDR is enabled.

Users and developers have speculated that the main cause of the visual glitches is a mismatch between the Switch 2’s HDR output and the standard tone mapping settings on LG TVs. Switching the HDR Tone Mapping setting to HGiG mode can not only stabilize the signal, but also improve color accuracy.

YouTube channels such as HDTVTest and forums such as NintendoLife confirm these observations. These sources show examples of «before and» after images. It is noticeable that unrealistic HDR colors disappear after switching to HGiG mode. It is also recommended to use only Ultra High Speed HDMI cables to avoid compatibility issues.

Another tip is to disable the 120Hz refresh rate in the Nintendo Switch 2 settings. This is quite effective in eliminating signal loss and flickering, although it does reduce the screen refresh rate. Some users also recommend connecting the Switch 2 dock directly to the TV, bypassing HDMI switches or soundbars.

It is not yet clear whether the problem is caused by Nintendo’s firmware or LG’s settings. Nintendo’s official support does not confirm the existence of a system error and offers users to repair or replace the device.

Owners of the new Nintendo Switch 2 console are having a lot of trouble with it. One user received a ban from Nintendo for a game with «used cartridges» from the first console. Also, the company limited USB-C on Switch 2 and its compatibility with third-party docking stations. And independent tests of the display discovered 33 ms response, motion blur and «false» HDR.

Source: notebookcheck, reddit, nintendolife