Nintendo Switch 2 will get ray-traced graphics and AI processors, — Nvidia boss

Nintendo Switch 2 will have specialized processors to work with artificial intelligence, says Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

The Nvidia boss called the chip in the new Switch 2 «unlike anything we’ve ever created before». The console is equipped with specialized AI processors that are responsible for «sharpening, animating, and enhancing the gameplay in real time». Therefore, the system has «ultra-low power consumption» with high performance. According to Huang, the new Switch 2 chip combines three key breakthroughs:

state-of-the-art graphics for a portable device;

full hardware ray tracing with HDR support;

architecture with full backward compatibility.

Huang compared the creation of the Tegra X1 chip for the first Switch with «500 years of engineering work», but for the Switch 2, we had to «reinvent everything». Nvidia’s CEO also mentioned Satoru Iwata, who headed Nintendo and died before the release of the first Switch:

«I still remember the day Iwata shared his dream with us. He wanted to create something no one had seen before: a console powerful enough for big cinematic games, but small enough to take anywhere. It sounded impossible, but that vision became the original Nintendo Switch», — the Nvidia boss adds.

Switch 2 will be released tomorrow — June 5 — and we do not remove the protective film. In docked mode, the console will be able to run games in 4K and 60 FPS, for example, Cyberpunk 2077 will run on Switch 2 without any serious difficulties — thanks to DLSS from Nvidia. In addition to large titles like Elden Ring, we will release Paid updates for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. At the same time, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet — free technical improvements.

Source: CNBC / VGC