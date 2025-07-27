Nintendo talks about the relationship between Mario and Peach — someone will be upset

«Literally everything you thought you knew about reality is wrong». Most Nintendo and Mario fans will be disappointed.

Princess Peach, who is well known to fans of the series and who is always being rescued by Mario, is often imagined as the romantic girlfriend of the plumber in the red hat. Their interaction was recently seen in colorful cartoon «Super Mario Brothers in the movies». But, according to the company, it’s about the friend zone.

«Princess Peach and Mario — are good friends and help each other whenever they can».

The discovery was made thanks to the Nintendo Today app. The post that originally contained this information disappeared after the app was updated, but was saved by X user @KirPinkFury, who was the first to post it online. The statement was posted on Princess Peach’s profile. As IGN notes, that there are many instances of these two kissing.

Technically speaking, two people can be good friends and still be in a relationship. But who describes a relationship in this way? «I don’t call my husband «good friend», — writes journalist Rebecca Valentine. In human perception, these things usually have separate statuses. She suggests that Nintendo is trying to distance itself from the backstory of Mario and Peach, which repeatedly hints at their romantic interest.

Nintendo has been extremely inconsistent on this issue in the past. Peach has been called «a special person» Mario, and their romantic relationship has been repeatedly demonstrated. Nintendo’s Yoshiaki Koizumi explicitly said in an earlier interview that Mario «carries the torch for». The company has portrayed them as a romantic couple at least once, with pink hearts on Valentine’s Day. Mario even tried to propose to her at the end of Super Mario Odyssey. Though she refused, she had just gone through an ordeal with Bowser, who tried to kidnap her and force her to marry him.

So, despite the official statement, albeit deleted, there is clearly more evidence of special relationships between game characters. Perhaps, new movie «Super Mario Brothers» from Nintendo and Illumination will add more certainty.