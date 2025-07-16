Nintendo unveiled the cast of the Legend of Zelda movie — forget about fan casts and the star «Euphoria»

Nintendo has officially confirmed the main actors of the Legend of Zelda— movie, and the rumors about Hunter Schafer from «Euphoria» as Zelda turned out to be just fantasies.

The casting was announced by Nintendo producer and director Shigeru Miyamoto himself. According to him, little-known actors were chosen for the roles: 21-year-old Bo Bragason will play Zelda, and 16-year-old Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will play Link.

«I’m already looking forward to their performances. The Legend of Zelda is due to be released in theaters on May 7, 2027. It’s only a short time away!» — wrote Shigeru Miyamoto on social networks.

First The premiere was planned for Marchbut was postponed two months later «for production reasons» in order to finalize the picture. Judging by the official promotional image, both have already tried on the looks: Bragason in a blue Breath of the Wild-style dress, and Ainsworth in a tunic reminiscent of Link’s classic look.

Bo Bragason, 21, is known for her roles in the TV series «Rogue Nell» and the BBC crime drama «The Jetty». And Benjamin Evan Ainsworth appeared in «The Ghost of Blythe Manor». Both of them have little experience in big projects, so their choice for iconic roles seriously surprised fans. Social media actively discussed the possible participation of more famous stars, such as Hunter Schafer, or joked about Cindy Sweeney, but Nintendo relied on younger and less promoted actors. In the meantime, we can recall users’ ideas for the main roles:

Several big names are working on the film: Shigeru Miyamoto and Avi Arad (former head of Marvel Studios) are producing it. Sony Pictures is handling distribution, the script is written by Derek Connolly («Jurassic World»), and Wes Ball («Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes») is directing. Nintendo has not yet revealed any details about the plot or setting. It is only known that Wes Ball wants to make the movie as down-to-earth» and «realistic» as possible, without an emphasis on mocap animation, unlike his previous projects.

宮本です。「ゼルダの伝説」の実写映画は、ゼルダ役をBo Bragasonさん、リンク役をBenjamin Evan Ainsworthさんに演じていただくことになりました。おふたりの出演が今から楽しみです。「ゼルダの伝説」実写映画は2027年5⽉7⽇に劇場公開予定です。もうしばらくお待ちください。 pic.twitter.com/jctWHvvYgi — 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) July 16, 2025

At the same time, Nintendo is preparing another film — about Donkey Kong, writes The Verge. The company has already filed a copyright for a project called «Untitled Donkey Kong Project», and Nintendo’s president has previously confirmed that «is working on various other» films besides Zelda Nintendo’s first step into cinema was more than successful: «Super Mario Brothers» has raised more than $1 billion. That’s why the company plans to continue.

Source: Nintendo