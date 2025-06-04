Nissan Leaf returns — as a compact crossover with better autonomy and Tesla NACS port

Nissan Leaf — one of the first swallows of the electric mobility era — will soon receive a significant update. The company has prepared a third-generation version, updating the platform and even the car body. The third-generation Nissan Leaf has been transformed from a hatchback into a crossover and received a charging port from Tesla. Let’s take a closer look.

The design of the previous versions of the Nissan Leaf was controversial and was perceived by many as an example of how not to do things. Now you can forget about it. During the development of the new Leaf, considerable attention was paid to its aerodynamic efficiency, which is a critical factor in maximizing the range of electric vehicles. The new model achieves an impressive coefficient of drag (Cd) of 0.26 for the US and Japanese versions. European versions with unique wheel and rearview mirror designs have an even lower Cd of 0.25.

Nissan engineers have achieved these figures through clever design elements, including hidden door handles, an active grille that closes at high speeds, optimized wheel design, a flat floor for smooth airflow under the car, and an elegant fastback silhouette. According to Nissan, even the panoramic glass roof is a functional component that contributes to performance. It allowed the designers to reduce the height of the car by 12 mm at critical airflow points, improving its slippery profile while maintaining sufficient headroom inside.

Visually, the novelty looks more like something egg-shaped — a typical silhouette of a modern electric crossover. In terms of size — approximately three quarters Tesla Model Y. The car stands on 19-inch wheels, has a panoramic roof, and… a new charging port that Leaf fans have been waiting for for years. After all, the old Leaf models were still tied to the archaic CHAdeMO standard, which severely limited their charging infrastructure. And so Nissan finally decided to «break the mold» and install the Tesla port (officially — NACS, which allows charging on Superchargers) right from the factory — for the first time for its electric vehicles.

The roof is equipped with the latest electrochromic technology, which allows passengers to adjust the transparency of the glass at the touch of a button. This controls the amount of light entering the cabin and eliminates the need for traditional sunshades, which often limit headroom in the rear seats. The optional infrared reflective coating helps to reduce heat from the sun and the energy consumption of the climate control system.

The new Leaf is based on the CMF-EV modular platform, which is already used in Ariya. Nissan promises a «significant improvement in the range» compared to the previous generation, which is really timely: the current Leaf SV Plus has a maximum of 340 km on a single charge — against the background of modern competitors, this already looks quite modest. The new platform is designed specifically for electric vehicles and allows for a completely flat floor in the cabin, unlike the central tunnel often found in cars with internal combustion engines.

The official global launch of the third generation Nissan Leaf will take place later this month. Then the company will announce detailed technical specifications of the car and the price of the new model.

The idea to turn the Leaf into a crossover looks not only logical but also life-saving. Nissan has been going through a rough patch lately, with sales falling, and the merger with Honda has failed. The new models that the company plans to introduce in addition to the Leaf — are an attempt to get back in the game.

Source: The Verge