No kidding: the top hires in March include candidates based in Ukraine

Almost all of March’s top hires were candidates based in Ukraine.
About reported Djinni, an anonymous job search service.
Thus, the 8 largest hires in Ukraine have 6 candidates.
The top hires of March on Djinni look like this:
- $12K Engineering Manager / Head of R&D, Ukraine
- $9K Team Lead, Tech Lead Node.js, Ukraine
- $8K COO/CEO/Growth Director, Ukraine
- $7K Senior Software Engineer (Go/Golang), Ukraine
- $7K Engineering manager / Senior Software Engineer (Go+), Ukraine
- $7K Senior UI/UX designer, Poland
- $7K iOS Engineer, Ukraine
The largest hire last month was Engineering Manager/Head of R&D for $12 thousand.
It should be noted that a month ago, the situation was exactly the opposite: most of the top hires were made by candidates based abroad. The largest hire on Djinni in February was Head of Data/Lead/Data Architect with a salary of almost $9 thousand.
In 2023, there were 1387 hires with a salary of more than $5K, including 22 hires with a salary of more than $10K.
In December 2023, the largest hire was Principal Data Scientist for a salary of $12K. Devops were also in the ranking, but took places at the tail end of the top.