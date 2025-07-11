No more Bombardiero Crocodile: starting July 15, YouTube will leave AI authors without money

YouTube officially updates the rules of the Partner Program (YPP) — artificially generated content is now in the crosshairs.

Starting from July 15, the platform will further filter out mass-produced, repetitive, and unoriginal content. Even before that, only those who publish unique content with a genuine author’s voice were supposed to be monetized.

«YouTube has always required creators to upload ‘original’ and ‘authentic’ content», — the company explains in an official statement.

That is the requirements are not exactly updated from scratch and detailed what «inauthentic» content looks like in 2025. The goal is to better detect and demonetize videos that are mass-generated, repetitive, or look like spam. YouTube Editor René Ritchie called the changes «a minor update of the current policy».

«To clarify, this is a minor update to our long-standing YPP policies to help us better identify when content is mass-produced or repetitive. This type of content has already been ineligible for monetization for years, and is content viewers often consider spam», — the company representative explained.

Not exactly.. to clarify, this is a minor update to our long-standing YPP policies to help us *better identify* when content is mass-produced or repetitive. This type of content has already been ineligible for monetization for years, and is content viewers often consider spam — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) July 3, 2025

The updated text of the policy has not yet been published, but YouTube clarifies that it is not a strict ban on all AI-generated videos. That is, original content in which AI is only used «to improve» the video will be monetized. YouTube also assures that the update will not affect channels that create reaction content or use fragments from other sources — provided that they comply with YPP requirements. That is, it is massive and unoriginal spam that is in the crosshairs, not videos with analyzes, reviews, or remixes.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

The platform emphasizes that the key is the creator’s contribution, authentic voice, authentic presentation, and the absence of «lazy» automated editing. Channels that re-publish other people’s videos, add AI voiceovers, or fully automate videos will no longer be able to earn money.

This step was a response to «tsunami» clickbait content and fake videos generated by generative AI that flooded the platform. Many of these channels have remained monetized for years and earned money from advertising, even though they were banned. Technically, most of these requirements have been in place for a long time, but now YouTube is simply refining the rules in response to technological changes and the boom in generative AI recently, the platform has eased its moderation rules.

Source: YouTube Help