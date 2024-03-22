No need to rush: the speed of response to a vacancy does not affect the chances of finding a job

The speed of response to a vacancy does not affect the number of recruiter responses that candidates receive. And, accordingly, the chance of finding a job. Unless you send responses a week after the job posting.

To the following conclusions came Djinni, an anonymous job search service.

The chances of those who respond to vacancies posted within 30 minutes are almost the same as those who respond an hour or even a day later.

Most of the responses (36%) were sent less than 10 minutes after the job posting or 20-30 minutes later.

Responses sent within an hour of publication have a response rate of not much less than —34%.

In a day, — 33%.

Only the feedback sent a week later is responded to significantly less, — only 25%.

But there is another interesting nuance: those who respond in less than a minute (especially with the help of a script) have less chance than others. Only 30% of such reviews have a response. But there are less than 1% of the reviews themselves.

11% of all job responses were received within an hour, 50% within a day, and 81% within a week. Another 19% were received in 7 days or more. The average response rate is 32%.

Reference. A sample of — 386 thousand reviews for 2024 to date minus 7 days, only for those jobs where the publication date was not updated after the review.