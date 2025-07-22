Nokia is looking for a way back into the smartphone market

Nokia is looking for a partner to produce smartphones under its own brand. The company announced this in a strange way — on Reddit.

As you know, the ways of companies HMD Global and Nokia part ways back in early 2024. Therefore, the latter essentially shut down its own mobile production indefinitely. But recently, a community manager posted an announcement on Reddit in a separate thread, which reads as follows:

«If you are a large mobile device manufacturer and would like to expand your cooperation opportunities, please contact us via https://www.nokia.com/partners».

Yes, the place for such an announcement is somewhat unusual, but that doesn’t change the point. Whether actively or not, the Finnish telecom giant is trying to return to the phone market. It is interesting that the announcement does not specify the type of devices. In recent years, the company has focused on durable and eco-friendly push-button solutions, such as the legendary Nokia 3210 and did not pay much attention to smartphones.

There were several models, such as Nokia G60 and XR21but they have received restrained feedback from the public. In addition, it seems that the company also had problems with the software — the latest version of Android in the devices was found to be 14 versions. We can only hope that the company has reconsidered its views on the product range and that the announcement was about the mobile market in general.

Source: GSMArena, Notebookcheck