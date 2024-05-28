North Korea’s missile with a spy satellite explodes — for the third time

On Monday, North Korea attempted to launch a military satellite into orbit. The rocket carrying the satellite exploded in midair shortly after takeoff, marking the country’s third failed attempt to launch a spy satellite.

Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s leader, is seeking to deploy a fleet of reconnaissance satellites. He has also focused on testing nuclear-capable missiles capable of hitting the United States and its allies in the Asia-Pacific region. North Korea has stated that it needs the satellites to increase its ability to track and target its enemies and to make its nuclear deterrent more reliable.

After two failed attempts, North Korea launched its first spy satellite into orbit last November. Kim said there are plans to launch three more satellites this year. On Monday, North Korea said it would launch the first of the three by June 4.

The South Korean military said it had detected a rocket launched from the Tonchang-ri space station in northwestern North Korea. The rocket flew over the sea between the Korean Peninsula and China on the same trajectory that North Korea has used in previous satellite launches.

South Korea’s military said the missile was likely carrying a satellite. But they deemed the launch a failure after detecting debris falling over North Korean waters two minutes after launch. The South Korean military added that the missile exploded in midair. North Korea also confirmed that the launch was a failure, and the country’s state-run Korean Central News Agency reported that a newly developed rocket booster carrying a military reconnaissance satellite had exploded in midair.

The United States, South Korea, and Japan have been monitoring North Korea’s preparations for the missile launch for weeks. Observation was conducted from US Navy ships. UN Security Council resolutions prohibit North Korea from launching long-range missiles because they use the same technology needed to build intercontinental ballistic missiles.

During such launches, South Korea and Japan usually put their troops on alert and instruct residents of islands near the missile’s trajectory to take cover inside buildings or underground for fear of falling debris.

According to South Korean officials, North Korean satellites were once so primitive that they could hardly be considered intelligence tools. But recently, North Korea has received satellite technology, as well as oil and food from Russia in exchange for artillery shells and ballistic missiles. It is noted that Russia has also helped North Korea’s nuclear and missile program in another way: earlier this year, it used its veto power in the UN Security Council to disband a group of experts who were supposed to prove that North Korea was violating sanctions.

In recent weeks, Kim Jong-un has visited munitions factories, encouraging them to increase production. North Korean state media also showed Kim visiting large warehouses full of missile launchers. South Korean analysts say that this was a way to demonstrate to Putin, who is due to visit the country, that he is ready for further arms supplies.

Source: The New York Times