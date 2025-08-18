North Korean hackers Lazarus destroyed the British crypto platform Lykke

The British cryptocurrency company Lykke lost £17 million ($23 million) and was forced to close due to hackers from North Korea. A well-known cyber group Lazarus is suspected of committing the hack. The attack was aimed at Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies of the Lykke platform.

This company was founded in 2015, operated from Switzerland, but is registered in the UK. Lykke had to freeze trading after the hacker attack and announced its closure in December last year.

In March 2025, a British judge ordered the company to be liquidated following lawsuits filed by more than 70 affected users. They demanded the return of several million in lost funds.

The UK Treasury reported that the Office for the Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) attributed the attack to cyber actors of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Whitestream, an Israeli cryptocurrency research company, also linked the hack to Lazarus. The stolen funds were laundered through two other cryptocurrency firms.

It is worth reminding that hackers from the DPRK not only steal cryptocurrency directly and brutally. They’re also trying to get a job using AI fakes, or bypassing developers through fake vacancies.

Source: The Telegraph