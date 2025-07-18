Not age or testosterone: men lose potency due to sugar

German researchers have discovered a new factor that affects the potency of men in older age.

It turned out that the reasons for the decline in sexual activity in men are not only age and lower testosterone levels, but also a slight increase in blood sugar levels. A long-term study conducted on healthy men showed that that even non-diabetic glucose levels in men who do not have diabetes, can slow down the production of sex hormones, weaken erections and reduce libido.The results demonstrate that controlling blood sugar levels, not just hormonal levels, may be the key to maintaining sexual health and reproductive function in older men.

«Although age and testosterone levels have long been considered a factor in poor sexual health in men, our study shows that these changes are more closely correlated with moderate increases in blood sugar and other metabolic changes. This means that men can take steps to preserve or restore their reproductive health by changing their lifestyle and resorting to appropriate medical interventions», — explains Dr of the University Clinic in Munster, professor Michael Zitzmann.

The conclusions were based on the results of a study that lasted from 2014 to 2020. Initially, 200 healthy men aged 18 to 85 participated in the study. At the end of the study, 117 participants remained. The researchers tracked gradual changes in sperm quality, hormone levels, erectile function, and metabolic parameters, such as body mass index (BMI) and HbA1c (blood sugar marker).

The results showed that over time, hormone levels and sperm quality generally remained within normal limits. However, sperm motility and erectile function decreased in men with minimal high sugar levels in the blood that was below the threshold HbA1c value for diabetes of 6.5%. Although testosterone levels did not have a direct effect on erectile function, they correlated with participants’ libido scores.

«We hope that the information gained from this study will help doctors and their patients develop effective plans to support men’s sexual health. We now know that it is within our power to preserve the sexual and reproductive well-being of men even in old age», — Zitzmann added.

Source: SciTechDaily