Not just cars: 5 more projects that Apple killed

Recently it became known that Apple has stopped its decade-long efforts to create its own car codenamed Project Titan —, the tech giant was working on an electric car with autonomous driving functions. But this is not the first time Apple has abandoned projects.

Multifunctional device Apple Paladin

The Apple Paladin combined a computer, fax machine, scanner, and telephone all in one product. As you can see in the photo of the prototype, the device had a screen and a handset mount. The project was discontinued in the mid-1990s for unknown reasons.

MFP based on the Apple WALT phone

First introduced in 1993, Apple’s WALT (short for Wizzy Active Lifestyle Telephone) was another combination of devices, this time built around a phone.

The unreleased phone had a touch screen, caller ID, internal address book, and stylus. It had access to online banking, handwriting recognition, and customizable ringtones. Only a few prototypes were created before the project was terminated.

Charging mat for several AirPower gadgets

The AirPower wireless charger, capable of powering three devices simultaneously, was introduced with the iPhone X in 2017. The launch was scheduled for 2018, but was delayed due to heating issues. The delays caused a lot of speculation about its fate until Apple stopped developing AirPower in 2019.

MagSafe charger

Apple introduced the MagSafe line of wireless chargers in 2020. A few years later, images of an unreleased MagSafe product known as the Magic Charger began circulating on the Internet. It was a folding metal stand with an integrated MagSafe puck that allowed charging an iPhone in an upright position. It is unclear what happened to the project, but there are many other MagSafe stands available on the market.

TV

Apple spent more than a decade developing an ultra-high-definition TV before canceling the project indefinitely in 2015.