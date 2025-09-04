Not "Office 2.0," but funny: The Paper series received 85% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 2-season extension

The spinoff series of the cult “Office” titled “The Paper” started with good reviews from critics and has already released the announcement of the second season — per day before the official debut of the former at Peacock.

The series takes place in the world of The Office, but this time the documentary team goes to the editorial office of an Ohio newspaper that shares an office with a toilet paper company. The team gets a new editor, Ned Sampson, who is trying his best to unite the team and restore the former glory of the Toledo Truth Teller.

Donal Gleeson (Bill Weasley in the Harry Potter films) took on the lead role, while Oscar Nunez returned from the old cast of The Office, who will continue to play the role of accountant — but at Toledo Truth Teller, not Dunder Mifflin. The rest of the cast includes Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frey, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, and Tim Key.

The showrunners are Michael Coman and Greg Daniels, the creator of The Office.

What do critics say about The Paper?

At the moment, the series has quite a decent 85% “freshness” on Rotten Tomatoes based on 50+ reviews.

The reviews say that The Paper feels like a new reinterpretation of the “workplace sitcom formula” with “the spirit of The Office”, the characters themselves are charming and comical, although Gleeson in this case represents the opposite of Michael Scott, who is overly passionate about his work.

“The Paper doesn’t break any molds, but learns from experience. It’s a smart, sweet and charming comedy with a great cast that will fill the gap that has been missing since The Office and Parks and Recreation ended, — Ross Bonaime, Collider.

“The Paper follows in the footsteps of The Office in the genre of crunch, enjoying characters who can’t stop digging themselves into holes”, —Belen Edwards, Mashable.

“Oscar Nunez’s return to the role of Oscar Martinez… is just as fun here, and the way the writers develop Martinez’s character is one of the smartest in the series.” — Clint Gage, IGN.

“The series makes it clear right away: there is no Michael, Jim, or Dwight here. Instead, these are completely new personalities who are worth investing in, and by the second episode you are hooked their adventures”, — Nagir Chambers, Big Gold Belt Media.

“Office” took years to achieve success. “The Paper” has a solid foundation for future greatness.” — Julian Roman, MovieWeb.

Today, on September 4, The Paper will launch on Peacock with 10 episodes at once.

Trailer

Excerpt from the series