Not only for the Internet: a new Wi-Fi system will help catch a burglar who has broken into a house

The Dutch startup Gamgee has launched a crowdfunding campaign for a home security system that detects physical intrusions by intruders using existing Wi-Fi. The company claims that the system Gamgee Wi-Fi Home Alarm with the help of artificial intelligence, «body prints» trusted people and pets, and a home mapping program, provides thorough protection against burglars. The alarm can be configured to detect body prints with unrecognized weight, gait, or motion signs that would trigger an alarm.

The theory behind this technology is well-founded. Earlier, researchers from Carnegie Mellon University studied human body detection via Wi-Fi and were able to detect the positions and postures of people in a room using standard wireless routers. It seems that the Gamgee development team has found a commercial application for this technology.

In the FAQ published by Gamgee Wi-Fi Home Security, you can learn a little more about the technology. It relies on a combination of Wi-Fi sensor readings and artificial intelligence and uses channel state information (CSI) in Wi-Fi signals to detect complex combinations of movements in a home.

Once installed, Gamgee Wi-Fi takes approximately two weeks to train. During this time, the system will learn the body movements of the family and pets. It can also be trained to recognize regular guests. You can detect when a person or pet is behaving differently than usual. The system will tell you if someone has fallen or been injured.

Creating a home map is another important part of Gamgee Wi-Fi Home Security. Users create a digital map by walking along the walls in all rooms.

On the IndieGogo project page, Gamgee offers funding levels with hardware starting at €295 for a system with three extenders. This should be enough for a 150 m² house. There is also a €345 package with four extenders for 200 m².

While the project is exciting and promising, there are a few caveats. First, supporting a crowdfunder is not the same as buying the product outright. Secondly, it is much easier to promise a great product than to make it. Also, this system can be vulnerable to inaccuracies and actions of artificial intelligence, which is quite mistaken in principle. The first Gamgee Wi-Fi Home Alarm systems should be available by January 2025.

