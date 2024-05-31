Not only «Game of Thrones»: George Martin shows the scenery of the fantasy movie «Summer Machine» from the screenwriter of The Twilight Zone»

George Martin, the author of A Song of Ice and Fire, which formed the basis for the Game of Thrones series, has shared the first look at the short science fiction film The Summer Machine, which will be the first in the new anthology.

Deadline publication published an image of Martin sitting in a chair against a background of some sci-fi technology. Very little is known about the film, although anonymous sources have reported that it will be the first of a new sci-fi anthology.

Michael Cassutt, the writer of «The Twilight Zone», is directing and writing, and George Martin himself, Steve Graham, Elias Gallegos and Mark Steinig will produce. «Summer Machine» stars Lena Esco alongside Charles Martin Smith and Matt Frewer.

When asked to say something about the movie, Martin joked: «Summer is coming», paraphrasing Ned Stark’s famous words «Winter is coming».

Martin, who, after finishing «Game of Thrones», began collaborating with HBO on adaptations of his other works: «House of the Dragon», «Knight of the Seven Kingdoms», etc., recently stated that film adaptations are almost always worse than books.