(Not) the last race? Vin Diesel hinted at the return of the dead character in «Fast 11»

Vin Diesel has officially stated that he wants to bring back the character that fans of the «Fast and Furious franchise have missed. But this is not an easy task.

The actor made the announcement during his speech at Fuel Fest 2025, where he also announced the preliminary release date of Fast 10: Part 2 — April 2027. According to him, he set Universal three conditions for the final film in the franchise. One of them is the return of Brian O’Connor, despite the fact that actor Paul Walker died in a car accident in 2013.

After Walker’s death during the filming of Fast 7, his brothers Caleb and Cody helped complete the movie as stunt doubles, and Paul’s face was recreated with computer graphics. Since then, Brian’s character has remained alive in the series’ universe, albeit off-screen. This allowed the creators to leave him a place in the story without direct involvement.

Brian’s return, even digitally, is controversial. In movies like «Flash», «Rebel-one» or «Alien: Romulus» viewers have already seen similar solutions — with mixed impressions. But it seems that the «Fast and Furious» team is preparing for another digital resurrection anyway

Another requirement is that the action should take place in Los Angeles again. The new installment will indeed return to the style of the first films, where night racing and subculture were at the forefront. The franchise has been moving towards action movies and science fiction for the last ten years, so the plans for a simpler and more symbolic ending are welcomed by many longtime fans

And the third requirement — Dominic Torretto and Brian should reunite. It’s not clear how the last one will be realized, but fans suggest the use of CGI, stunt doubles, and digital reconstruction. There are also questions about how the writers plan to play up such a move so that it doesn’t look dubious

Work on the film is still ongoing, and there is no specific release date, trailers or cast yet. But judging by the tone of Diesel’s statements — the ending promises to return us to the roots before the (not) last race.

Source: Comicbook