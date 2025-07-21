Notebook NVIDIA RTX 5090 gains +20% performance from increased power

Users of laptops with NVIDIA RTX 5090 have a new method for increase productivity video cards by 20%. However, not everyone will be able to use it.

On his channel, YouTuber GizmoSlipTech shared a technique to significantly increase the performance of the NVIDIA RTX 5090 laptop. He used a fairly common method of shunting, which increases the power consumption limits. The essence of the method is a small modification of the shunt resistor. The latter is a resistor with a very low resistance (0.1 ohm to 0.0001 ohm) and is responsible for measuring the current flowing to the GPU. If you put another similar resistor in parallel with it, the resistance will further decrease, and the current and, accordingly, consumption will increase. At the same time, the video card does not react to this manipulation and thinks that it is operating in normal mode.

In this way, the enthusiast managed to increase the consumption of the NVIDIA RTX 5090 from 175 to 250 watts in the Eluktronics Hydroc 16 G2 laptop with a modified BIOS. The overclocker also increased the values on the power curve, without which the impact on performance was minimal.

Now to the results. У Black Myth: Wukong, the performance gain was up to 23.3% FPS compared to stock consumption. Similarly Cyberpunk 2077 showed an increase of 21.7%. There are also results in several other games and scenarios:

Steel Nomad – +41.16%

Witcher 3 (Ultra, Ultra RT, DLSS-Q, 2x FG) – +29.73%

Cyberpunk 2077 (Ultra, Ultra RT, DLSS-Q, 2x FG) – +23.89%

Black Myth Wukong (Cinematic, RT Ultra, 2x FG) – +23.33%

GPU Bound Game Averages (No Tomb Raider) – +23.41%

Rainbow Six Siege (Low Settings, Native) – +20.42%

Hogwarts (Ultra, RT Ultra, DLSS-Q, 2x FG) – +14.21%

Tomb Raider (Highest Settings, DLSS-Q, RT Highest) – +3.86%

As you can see, most games responded to the modification with at least 20% higher performance, and only a couple of projects received a 4 and 14% boost. That is, the potential of the mobile NVIDIA RTX 5090 is quite large and goes far beyond the recommended. This raises the issue of increased heating with increased consumption, but if NVIDIA allowed to raise the limits, then this parameter could be dealt with. For now, the developer recommends being careful with to increase TDPdue to thermal limitations and durability issues.

