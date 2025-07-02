Nothing Phone (3) — four 50 MP cameras and a new Glyph Matrix feature for $800 was released

A smartphone that combines unusual ideas, powerful features and original design – that’s how Nothing describes its new flagship Phone (3). The company, which in three years has managed to become recognizable thanks to transparent housings and LED lightingnow uses a new approach to design. At the same time, the brand’s fans can expect major hardware, camera, and software updates.

In Nothing Phone (3), the company replaced the previous Glyph Interface with a new version of the Glyph Matrix design. This is a small micro-LED display in the upper right corner of the back panel. The idea is simple: see notifications, calls, or timers without turning on the main screen. According to Nothing, this will reduce the time spent interacting with the smartphone, and therefore — digital addiction.

The Glyph Matrix can work as a digital clock, stopwatch, battery indicator, and supports simple games (e.g., «Spin the Bottle») using a separate button on the case. Moreover, the company is preparing a public SDK so that enthusiasts can create their own widgets and functions for this microscreen.

The main display has a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 1.5K resolution and a peak brightness of 4500 nits. The refresh rate is — adaptive up to 120 Hz. This is the brightest and clearest screen Nothing has ever put in a smartphone.

A new processor is responsible for performance Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, which is 36% faster than a chip predecessor and gives +88% to graphics performance. The device is available with 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. The 5150 mAh battery supports 65W fast charging via cable and 15W wireless charging. According to the manufacturer, the battery will last up to 80 hours of operation, and the smartphone can be fully charged in less than an hour.

Nothing Phone (3) has four 50-megapixel cameras: three on the back and one on the front. The main module has a 1/1.3-inch sensor and an optical image stabilization system. There is also a periscopic telephoto module with 3x zoom, OIS and macro support, as well as an ultra-wide-angle module. All cameras are capable of recording 4K video at 60 fps.

The new device runs on Android 15. The manufacturer promises at least 5 years of OS updates and 7 years of security patches. The smartphone has an Essential Key button that launches the proprietary Essential Space utility — a cross between a note-taker and an AI application. There’s also a new Flip to Record feature: If you hold down the Essential Key button and turn the smartphone over, you can record the conversation and create a text summary.

Pre-orders for the Nothing Phone (3) open on July 4, and global sales will begin on July 15. There will be two configurations on sale:

12 GB + 256 GB of storage — $799,

16 GB + 512 GB of storage — $899.

Source: engadget, gsmarena