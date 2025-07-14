Nothing Phone (3) will be available in Ukraine from tomorrow at a price of 40 thousand UAH

At the beginning of the month an announcement was made Nothing Phone (3) smartphone, and its global launch was scheduled for July 15. Tomorrow, along with the rest of the world, this new product will go on sale in Ukraine. Ukrainian fans of the brand will also be able to purchase the first full-size Nothing Headphone (1).

Nothing Phone (3)

The flagship smartphone Nothing Phone (3) received a new version of the Glyph Matrix design instead of the familiar Glyph Interface. This is a small micro-LED display in the upper right corner of the back panel. It allows you to see notifications, calls, or timers without turning on the main screen.

The main display has a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 1.5K resolution and a peak brightness of 4500 nits. The refresh rate is — adaptive up to 120 Hz. The new model is powered by a new 8-core processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. The device is available with 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. The 5150 mAh battery supports 65W fast charging via cable and 15W wireless charging. According to the manufacturer, the battery will last up to 80 hours of operation, and the smartphone can be fully charged in less than an hour.

On the back of Nothing Phone (3) is a system of three 50-megapixel cameras. The main module has a 1/1.3-inch sensor and an optical image stabilization system. There is also a periscopic telephoto module with 3x zoom, OIS and macro support, as well as an ultra-wide-angle module. All cameras are capable of recording 4K video at 60 fps. The front camera is also 50-megapixel.

The new device runs on Android 15. The manufacturer promises at least 5 years of OS updates and 7 years of security patches. The smartphone has an AI-powered Essential Space system and an Essential Key button to call it. There’s also a new Flip to Record feature: pressing the Essential Key button and turning the smartphone over will start recording the conversation and creating a text summary.

The price of Nothing Phone (3) in Ukraine is 39999 UAH for the basic version with 12+256 GB of storage, and the top configuration with 16+512 GB costs 44999 UAH.

Nothing Headphone (1)

The full-size Nothing Headphone (1) has 40 mm dynamic drivers from KEF. They are capable of reproducing sound in the frequency range from 20 Hz to 40 kHz. Hi-Res Audio, LDAC support is declared, as well as the ability to play losslessly via USB-C. The integrated active noise reduction system can adapt to the environment in real time. The built-in battery provides up to 80 hours of battery life.

Nothing Headphone (1) is available in black and white colors. Their price is currently 11999 UAH.

Both new products have been officially imported. They are covered by a 12-month manufacturer’s warranty.