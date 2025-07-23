Nothing presents CMF Watch 3 Pro — ChatGPT and 13 days of battery life for $99

Nothing introduced a new model of CMF Watch 3 Pro smartwatch. The device offers several key updates, although it sacrifices functionality Wear OS for an affordable price and better battery life.

The CMF by Nothing brand has already released a couple of starter watches, focusing on affordable devices with stylish designs and good basic features instead of advanced features and top-of-the-line performance. The new CMF Watch 3 Pro follows the same logic. According to NothingThis new product is designed for «everyday users and regular fitness enthusiasts».

The CMF Watch 3 Pro model has received significant updates. It uses a redesigned metal case. It was deprived of interchangeable bezels and instead offered a larger 1.43-inch AMOLED display with thinner bezels. The device contains a new 4-channel heart rate sensor.

Instead of the functional and demanding Wear OS, a simplified RTOS operating system is used. This allows for up to 13 days of operation on a single battery charge. All CMF watches work with the Nothing X application. It is also used to work with Nothing headphones.

The smartwatch supports 130 sports modes and received integration of ChatGPT. The new feature supports natural language voice queries. You can ask questions, receive answers, create reminders, dictate notes (with auto-transcription), and view a daily selection of news according to your interests. Bluetooth calling, gestures for control, and quick replies of up to 140 characters are also supported. For better voice transmission during calls, an additional microphone has been added to the watch.

CMF Watch 3 Pro smartwatch is already available for pre-order at $99. Users can choose from orange, dark gray, and light gray variants.

Source: 9to5google, nothing