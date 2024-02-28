Nothing reveals the design of Phone 2(a)

During the MWC 2024 exhibition, Nothing provided another small portion of information about its upcoming smartphone Phone 2(a). This time, the company demonstrated the device and introduced its design to the public.

The appearance of the smartphone reflects the Nothing design philosophy. The back panel of the device has a characteristic Glyph light, albeit on a smaller scale. You can also see that the camera module is centered at the top of the back panel.

The camera unit became one of the key design elements. Below it are design elements reminiscent of roller coaster turns. The transparent back panel has rounded edges. So when you look at the phone from the side, you can see some of the internal parts.

Nothing Phone 2(a) will be a more affordable version of the Phone 2, which cost $599. Previous rumors claimed that the new smartphone would cost about €400 in Europe. The cost will be reduced by using a cheaper processor manufactured by MediaTek.

Nothing Phone 2(a) is expected to go on sale on March 5.

Source: Engadget