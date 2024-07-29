«Nova Poshta» added the «Tipping» — function to the app for couriers, contact center and branch employees

The new option, according to the press service of «Nova Poshta», will help to thank employees for pleasant and high-quality service with an online payment.

The «Tip» function in the «Nova Poshta» app is already working and will be displayed upon receipt of the service (but only after a rating of at least 4-5 stars). You will be offered to choose a fixed amount or specify your own.

The tip will be credited to the employee’s NovaPay card in 1-2 minutes. You can also leave a text review.

The tip option is currently available for couriers, contact center and branch employees.

Updated: After the article was published, the original post was removed from the Nova Poshta Telegram channel, so the launch of the feature is likely to be temporarily postponed

Over the weekend, «Nova Poshta» also opened its first branch in Rome (already the second for Italy) at Via Albalonga 9-11. At the branch, customers can send documents, parcels and cargo up to 100 kg to and from Ukraine, within the country and between the European countries of Nova Poshta’s presence. The price starts at UAH 900, and the delivery time — from 5 days.