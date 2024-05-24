«Nova Poshta» now delivers shipments between European countries – weight up to 100 kg, delivery time from 2 days

The Nova Post brand, under which «Nova Poshta» operates in Europe, has introduced a new service for customers abroad. From now on, it is possible to make shipments not only from European countries to Ukraine and vice versa, but also to send documents, parcels or cargo up to 100 kg between European countries where there are Nova Post offices.

Between European countries, Nova Post delivers shipments to a post office, address, post office or parcel delivery point. The cost of delivery depends on the weight of the parcel and the distance between the countries. The service of parcel delivery between European countries is available in all countries of operation except Moldova, Romania and the United Kingdom. Delivery time between countries is from 2 days.

Using the example of a shipment from Poland: delivery of a 2 kg parcel to Germany to a Nova Post office will cost PLN 43, and to Spain – PLN 65. Plus 10 zlotys to the cost if you use the service of parcel delivery to the address by courier.

Digital tools are also available for international shipments: a multilingual website, a mobile application, and a business account where customers can not only create a parcel but also call a courier, pay for delivery, find out the opening hours and address of the nearest branch or parcel delivery point, and track the movement of the parcel in real time.

For more information on tariffs, delivery between European countries, or a list of prohibited goods, please visit:

visit the site https://novapost.com/,

select the country from which the shipment will be made,

go to the International delivery section,

select the Send to other countries section.

Learn more about delivery from Ukraine to Europe and tariffs at the link.