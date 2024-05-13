«Nova Poshta» now operates in the UK – opened 2 branches and launched courier delivery

«Nova Poshta» has announced the launch of its operations in the UK. This is the 13th European country where the company has opened a branch and launched courier delivery.

«We continue to scale up in Europe. Last week, we opened in Spain, and today we are celebrating the official launch of our operations in the UK market. Along with the opening of branches, we also launched courier delivery. In the near future, we will provide an opportunity to send and receive parcels through the network of post offices of our partner InPost. We are doing all this to ensure that Ukrainians have a convenient and fast delivery service that they are used to at home»,” said Vyacheslav Klimov, co-owner of the NOVA group of companies («Nova Poshta»).

In the UK, «Nova Poshta» has opened two branches at once. Both of them are located in London. The post office handles shipments weighing up to 30 kg. There is also a freight department for heavier items – it handles shipments weighing up to 1000 kg. The branches are open daily at the following addresses:

post office up to 30 kg: 42 Fleet St, Temple, EC4Y 1BT.

cargo compartment up to 1000 kg: Unit 7, Falcon Court, St. Martin’s Way, SW17 0JH

The cost of delivery from Ukraine to the UK to the branch will be:

documents up to 1 kg — 900 UAH

parcels up to 2 kg – 950 UAH

parcels up to 10 kg – 1500 UAH

parcels up to 30 kg – 2500 UAH

Delivery time from Ukraine to the UK is from 5 days.

Customers can also order delivery of parcels weighing up to 100 kg by courier to any address in England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales. For shipments up to 30 kg, you will need to pay an additional +100 UAH, and for every 100 kg of parcel +250 UAH.

For more information about fast delivery from Ukraine to the UK, please visit by the following link.