«Nova Post» made free forwarding of parcels in transit throughout Ukraine — previously the service was provided free of charge only within the city limits.

The forwarding service is not charged additionally if the package has not yet been delivered to its final destination — to a post office, post office machine, or handed over to a courier for delivery to the address. That is at the time of forwarding, the shipment must still be in transit. The company allows you to redirect the parcel to a branch/post office without payment.

If you forward it to the address, you will have to pay for the courier delivery. And if you change the place of receipt after the parcel arrives at the post office or is handed over to the courier, the delivery will become paid, and its cost is calculated as for a new shipment.

You can order a forwarding service through the «Nova Post» mobile app or the business account on the website.

How to set up a forwarding in the Nova Post app:

select the item you want to forward;

select the “Call Forwarding” service;

fill in the data for the new delivery location;

click “Change delivery location”.

Video instruction