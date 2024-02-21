NovaPay launches bond sales in the app — entry threshold UAH 1000 and yield up to 18%

The financial company «Nova Poshta» — NovaPay — has opened up the opportunity for ordinary Ukrainians to buy their own bonds. The securities can already be purchased in the NovaPay app on iOS and Android.

NovaPay began teasing this feature long before the launch of the application — back in June 2023 during the first placement of public bonds for 100 million UAH. And now Ukrainians have a new investment instrument. Bond issuer — LLC «NovaPay Credit», which is part of NovaPay. The bonds themselves are an alternative to the usual deposits and military bonds which have become the main investment instruments of Ukrainians in wartime conditions, and a new opportunity to diversify the investment portfolio.

Key terms and features of NovaPay bonds

Entry threshold (minimum investment amount) — 1000 UAH.

1000 UAH. Profitability — up to 18% each year (depending on the term).

Maturity date — from 1 to 12 months.

How to buy bonds from NovaPay

download NovaPay (iOS or Android) and register (registration takes place through the «Action» application);

on the main screen, select the «Savings» section and click «Buy bonds»;

choose the terms: the term and amount of investment;

confirm the application, sign the documents using «Signature Action» and pay for the bonds. Upon completion of the purchase process, you will receive a push notification on your smartphone.

It is also possible to buy NovaPay bonds with the help of a cashier at a «Nova Poshta» branch.

The calculated amount of the projected payment will be displayed immediately in the application. Income will be paid out after the maturity date on the card — by analogy with the payment interest on deposits. Note that interest on NovaPay bonds is subject to taxation (18% personal income tax and 1.5% military duty), unlike government bonds, which are not taxed at all.

In 2023, NovaPay placed three bond issues (Series A, B, and C) of UAH 100 million each, and registered three more issues — Series D, E and F bonds (also UAH 100 million each). It became the first private company in Ukraine to issue corporate bonds with a public offering in wartime. Currently, the company has — Series A, B and C bonds, with a total of UAH 141 million in purchases, and the number of clients approaching 100.

NovaPay mobile application was launched at the end of 2023 on Android, and a month later the company expanded its availability to iOS.

NovaPay — is the financial «subsidiary» of the large NOVA family, which includes «Nova Poshta». According to the NBU, the company holds 35% of the Ukrainian money transfer market. NovaPay already processes 2.6 million transactions per day and is actively developing its network of POS terminals, aiming for 10 thousand of its terminals by 2025.