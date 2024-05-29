NovaPay now issues international MoneyGram transfers – free of charge for the recipient

From now on, you can receive an international MoneyGram transfer at any branch of «Nova Poshta». The money will be available for collection immediately after the transfer is sent from abroad. You do not need to open an account for this. It is noted that cash withdrawal is free for the recipient and takes a few minutes.

MoneyGram provides online and offline money transfer services worldwide. MoneyGram has been used by over 150 million consumers for over 80 years.

«We are expanding our services for the convenience of our customers. They can receive international transfers via Western Union, RIA, and now MoneyGram,” comments Andriy Kryvoshapko, CEO of NovaPay, “because NovaPay is a fast, convenient and reliable delivery of money to the right place».

In order to receive a MoneyGram transfer in the company «Nova Poshta» it is necessary:

contact the nearest branch «Nova Poshta»;

tell the cashier the MoneyGram transfer number;

provide identification documents;

receive funds in cash.

As a reminder, the NBU has included NovaPay in the list of the most important payment infrastructure facilities. In 2023, the record number of transactions in NovaPay reached 2.46 million transactions per day.