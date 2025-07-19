Now you won’t be fined for not updating data in the TPCC on time — but there are nuances

Those persons liable for military service who have not updated their credentials in time can now sleep peacefully — they no longer face a fine for this violation. This was reported by the MCC and JV. However, there are several nuances. So let’s take a closer look.

As a reminder, all persons liable for military service had to update their military registration data by July 16, 2024. This could be done through the CCC, ASC or in the «Reserve+» application. Last week, men and women began to receive mass notifications in «Reserve+» about the existence of a fine for late data updates. At the same time, even those who had complied with the legal requirements and updated their data by July 16, 2024, received notifications.

It is worth noting that notifications about fines from the TCC for untimely updating of data began to come en masse just before the expiration of the period in which the men could be held liable for such a violation. Article 38(7) of the Code of Administrative Offenses provides that an administrative penalty for offenses under Articles 210 and 210-1 may be imposed no later than one year from the date of its commission.

Thus, on July 17, 2025, the period when it was still possible to bring people to justice for such a violation expired. Now, there is no longer a fine for this. Roman Istomin, a spokesman for the Poltava Regional TCC and JV, said this directly in a commentary to the resource Telegraf.

At the same time, he noted that violators would still be held accountable. They may be fined for other reasons. Istomin suggests that most of the men who did not update their accounts have some other violations, such as not reporting a change of residence or not having a military document with them. So the fines may be for other reasons.

«I can’t imagine a situation where a person has complied with the rules of military registration throughout his life, but has not fulfilled the requirement to update personal data within 60 days. If a man has not fulfilled this particular requirement, then he probably has other violations as well», — said Roman Istomin.

He also noted that fines imposed before July 16, 2025, remain in force. They will still have to be paid.

The TCC also reminds that even if the deadline for the fine for updating data has passed, this does not mean that you can relax. You must always have a military registration document with you. It must be shown to the TCC employees and the police.

Istomin also emphasizes that the main goal of the TCC is not to fine you. It is important for them to have up-to-date information in the databases. Because during a war, the most important thing is that the Armed Forces have reinforcements.

As for those who did everything right and updated their data on time, but still received a fine notice through the «Reserve+» app, The Ministry of Defense and the TCC gave advice.

Source: Judicial and legal newspaper