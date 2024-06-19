NVIDIA becomes the most valuable company in the world with a capitalization of $3.34 trillion

NVIDIA market capitalization reached NVIDIA’s market capitalization reached $3.34 trillion, allowing the company to overtake Microsoft ($3.32 trillion) and become the most expensive in the world. Despite the recent growth of Microsoft and Apple shares, NVIDIA shares have risen even more. Only earlier this month, the company became the second largest in terms of capitalization. Apple «breathes down the neck of both leaders with a capitalization of $3.29 trillion.

NVIDIA’s market value grew rapidly over the following years, mainly due to the hype around artificial intelligence and the company’s corresponding chips. The capitalization crossed the $1 trillion mark last year, and in 2024 alone, the company grew by 170%. Earlier this month, NVIDIA announced a 10-to-1 split of its shares, with one share now worth just over $135.

Over the past decade, the company has experienced several stock surges due to demand for artificial intelligence hardware, cryptocurrency mining, and a significant increase in gaming graphics card sales during the COVID-19 pandemic. The current GeForce RTX 40xx series is also successful and dominate the competitiondespite users’ complaints about younger models.

NVIDIA’s technical expertise helps the company respond to challenges that require significant computing power in a timely manner. Soon the company is going to launch new Blackwell architecture for data centers and RTX 50xx series of video cards by the end of this year. Already the next Vera Rubin architecture is announced, also NVIDIA switches to a one-year chip development cycle — is a twofold acceleration.