NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says AI is making him smarter and argues with MIT study

Jensen Huang reacted to the MIT study that identifies cognitive decline due to the use of AI. But be careful — NVIDIA still sells AI servers.

In an interview with CNN, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang denied that the use of artificial intelligence makes people less intelligent. Huang’s remarks were made in response to an MIT study conducted last month, which concluded that users who relied on artificial intelligence to write essays showed less brain activity and had difficulty thinking outside the box. Headline a four-trillion dollar company says he hasn’t read the study, but disagrees — the use of artificial intelligence has allegedly improved his skills.

The authors of the study note that although the ChatGPT content creators initially structured their essays and gave the model basic prompts based on this structure, they simply copied and pasted the model’s responses to compose the text. Furthermore, ChatGPT users were unable to recall details «of their» work and «consistently performed poorly on neural, linguistic, and behavioral levels». when asked for his opinion on this, Jensen Huang replied:

«I have to admit that I use artificial intelligence literally every day. And I think my cognitive abilities are actually improving. […] I ask it to teach me things I don’t know, or to help me solve problems that I otherwise wouldn’t be able to solve intelligently».

Huang added that the lack of deterioration is probably due to the fact that he never asks AI to think for him. The NVIDIA CEO emphasized that when using AI «needs to think». He called asking good questions a highly cognitive skill and said that when he interacts with AI, «is a questioning system».

«To formulate good questions, you need to think, be analytical, and reason independently. […] I usually ask: «Are you sure this is the best answer you can give?» I take an answer from one AI, pass it to another AI, and ask it to analyze itself».

He believes that this process is no different from «getting three opinions», which leads to the conclusion that using artificial intelligence actually improves cognitive skills. This process seems to the NVIDIA chairman to develop critical thinking, and he would advise applying this thinking to any research.

Source: Wccftech