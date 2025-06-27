News Technologies 06-27-2025 at 18:02 comment views icon

NVIDIA explains why desktop RTX 5050s have GDDR6, while laptop RTX 5050s have GDDR7 — the explanation is as follows

author avatar

Andrii Rusanov

News writer

NVIDIA explains why desktop RTX 5050s have GDDR6, while laptop RTX 5050s have GDDR7 — the explanation is as follows

Many people were surprised by NVIDIA’s decision to use the previous GDDR6 memory standard in RTX 5050 desktop graphics cards, while laptop cards have GDDR7.

NVIDIA’s director of public relations Ben Berraondo defended the decision in a response to an X post using GDDR6 in the desktop RTX 5050 for desktop computers with the statement that GDDR7 is «the best choice for laptops».

He says that the RTX 5050 series represents a special case where GDDR6 is more appropriate for the desktop version and GDDR7 — for the laptop than if both had GDDR7. He explained that lower temperature and higher power efficiency are the reason why mobile RTX 5050 has GDDR7.

«The RTX 5050 laptop graphics card is optimized for the best power efficiency and battery life. Therefore, the G6 is the best choice for desktops and the more energy-efficient G7 is the best choice for laptops […] The benefits of the G7 are improved cooling and battery life, which is crucial for our OEM partners, and hopefully you will see some great laptop options», — Berraondo writes in two responses.

However, he did not name any advantages of GDDR6 for desktop PCs and did not say why such an efficient GDDR7 should not be in graphics cards for them. Source Tom’s Hardware expresses the obvious idea that GDDR6 has no known advantage over GDDR7 (and unknown). The fastest GDDR6 speed modules have a bandwidth of 20 Gbps GDDR7 provides up to 40% faster speedand the slowest modules operate at 28 Gbps. It’s likely that NVIDIA chose GDDR6 for the RTX 5050 for cost savings and possibly better supply availability.



Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send

I confirm that I am 21 years of age or older and agree to all policies of the ITC.ua website