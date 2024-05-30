NVIDIA GeForce G-Assist: the company’s April Fool’s joke of 2017 may become a real technology

Today, on May 30, NVIDIA published a cryptic tweet in which it recalled an old joke. The phrase «The future is never far away…» seems to announce some kind of technology «from the future». More specifically, the seven-year-old video in the post hints at this.

the future is never far away… https://t.co/aADEco4shu — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) May 29, 2024

In 2017, there was no ray tracing or resolution scaling technology on the graphics card market, and GPUs were not used for generative AI. NVIDIA was focused on promoting GeForce GTX graphics cards, as the RTX series did not yet exist.

As an April Fools’ Day joke, NVIDIA announced a USB device in the form of a GTX 1080 that could supposedly enable powerful deep learning algorithms and add artificial intelligence to games. In 2017, these statements seemed absurd, but by 2024, gaming will be on the verge of an AI revolution. Now, scaling technologies such as DLSS are already using AI algorithms, and NVIDIA has introduced NPCs based on large language models for more interactive gameplay.

G-Assist was a joke, supposedly designed to help gamers. It had a Ghost Play feature that played the game for users when they were away. Another feature, BossBoost, was claimed to help gamers defeat tough bosses like those in Dark Souls. Finally, NV Nurture was a fictional technology that reminded players to recharge their batteries by plugging them into a refrigerator. It is hard to say which of these features NVIDIA wants to implement, and it is likely that more will be revealed at Computex 2024.

Source: VideoCardz