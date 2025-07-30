NVIDIA had to do it — the Founders Edition PC case was released

Golden Field has introduced a line of new cases in the style of NVIDIA Founders Edition graphics cards. Currently, there are two models with a rather attractive price tag.

The main feature of the new Golden Field chassis is the front panel, the design of which resembles cooling systems NVIDIA RTX 40 and NVIDIA RTX 50 graphics cards in a reference design. The first model, Golden Field NANO, has dimensions of 378×220×459 mm. It can accommodate up to eight 120mm fans and one 240 mm liquid cooling system on the top panel. Video cards can be up to 325 mm long, power supplies can be up to 170 mm long, and the CPU cooling system has a maximum height of 174 mm.

The second model, the Golden Field LITE, has larger dimensions of 471×220×459 mm, and thus supports up to 12 120 mm fans and a 360 mm CPU radiator (also on top). The length limit for installing video cards and power supplies in the LITE version is up to 420 mm and 240 mm, respectively, and the available height for mounting a CPU cooler is the same as in the NANO model.

Both chassis are compatible with ATX, M-ATX, and ITX motherboards, and basic drive mounting options include one 3.5″ drive bay and one 3.5″/2.5″ combo bay.

External ports on the front panel allow you to connect one USB Type-C device with speeds up to 10Gbps, one USB-A 5Gbps, one USB 2.0, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. None of the models has a backlight.

Prices for the new products are already known and amount to $25 for Golden Field NANO and $30.5 for the LITE version. Also, judging by the names of the cases, we can assume that a full-fledged chassis version may be released in the future.

Source: Videocardz