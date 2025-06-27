NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti and AMD Ryzen 7 3800X for $30 — an American bought a PC at Goodwill

A Reddit user shared his successful purchase at the American second-hand goods chain Goodwill. In addition to NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti and AMD Ryzen 7 3800X, the PC contains many other interesting things.

No-Investment9793 shared on the PcBuild subreddit about a PC purchased at a Goodwill store for a mere $30. The computer seems pretty shabbyIt also lacks RAM.

«This seems to be the most haphazardly assembled computer I have ever seen in my life. The wires in the back look like a spider’s nest, it clearly belonged to or was assembled by a child because it’s so sticky and has a lot of stickers on the case. What should I do with the rest of the parts?».

However, despite the condition of the PC, its buyer is probably satisfied. The computer is equipped with an MSI RTX 3080 Ti graphics card and an AMD Ryzen 7 3800X processor, as well as a liquid cooling system and an unnamed motherboard.

The reader’s father is a regular customer of the store and made this purchase, and now he is selling the RTX 3080 Ti. The computer was brought to the store by someone’s mom, who had removed it from her child’s room. No-Investment9793 himself has installed the processor in his existing computer and is asking the commenters what to do with the remaining «hardware».

The NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti video card cost more than $1200 at one time, and the AMD Ryzen 7 3800X would cost $399 in 2019. Unfortunately, the author of the post will not be able to replace your GTX 1660 on RTX 3080 Ti.

Sources: Reddit, Tom`s Hardware